Rachel lost her mother and father to cancer.

A University of Sunderland lecturer who has overcome breast cancer is preparing to embark on a challenging trek across the Himalayas to raise awareness of the disease and vital funds to support early detection.

Rachel Makin, 37, was diagnosed with breast cancer in April 2022.

It was “devastating” news for the young mother who knows from personal experience the potential heart-wrenching impact breast cancer can have.

Rachel lost her mother to the disease when she was four-years-old and lost her father to cancer when she was only 11.

Rachel Makin in training for her Himalayan trek.

The lecturer in hospitality, events, aviation and tourism said: “My mum died of breast cancer when I was four, and her mum died of ovarian cancer.

“I also lost my father to cancer when I was 11-years-old and it was just me and my older sister Katie.

“When I got the diagnosis my first thought was ‘how can I tell Katie’?

“It was just awful, and the thought of going through chemotherapy and not being able to look after my daughter Robyn, who was only two at the time, was so hard.”

Rachel was diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 35.

Following her diagnosis, Rachel underwent six months of chemotherapy. In January 2023 she had a lumpectomy, followed by radiotherapy and will be on medication for the next five years.

Rachel said: “The result of my surgery was that I’d had what they call a ‘complete pathological response’, which means I’m now cancer free, but it was a long old year.” To help raise vital funds into research and early diagnosis of breast cancer, Rachel has signed up to the Coppa Feel charity and will join former I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here Winner, Giovanna Fletcher, on a gruelling five day trek through the Himalayas.

Taking place in November 2024, the ‘Coppa Trek with Gi’ will see participants reach a height of 2,800m.

Rachel has set up her own JustGiving page and has already begun training for the trek.

She said: “Coming off the back of my cancer treatment my fitness levels were very low, so since January I’ve been working to get my general fitness better.

“The tallest ‘mountain’ I've ever climbed is probably Roseberry Topping, and that was a fair few years ago.

“Now I’m six months away from the trek, so I’m getting out a lot more and doing some hiking in the Lake District, and hopefully Ben Nevis this summer.” As well as generating vital funds, the trek is also about raising awareness of breast cancer, the importance of getting checked, and early diagnosis.

Rachel said: “People think breast cancer is an older person’s disease, but it’s not. I was diagnosed when I was 35, but I caught it early.

“You’re supposed to check your breasts once a month, but to be honest I was never very good at checking.

“I found a lump when I was in the shower, but I didn’t think much of it at the time, but I did go to the doctor because of my family history.

“I wanted to do the trek because I think CoppaFeel are such a great charity and a great advocate for young people.

“Part of their message is ‘you know your body, you know your normal, and you’re the person who will notice something that is different, not your doctor’.

“I’m so thankful that I found my cancer early and my treatment was successful.

“I want to help raise awareness and money, so other people who find themselves in a similar situation have the best possible outcomes, and that's through early detection.

“I’m grateful every day for charities and campaigns like CoppaFeel.”