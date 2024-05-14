University of Sunderland continues to rise up national university league tables
The University of Sunderland has risen three places in the new Complete University Guide league table released today (May 14).
The city’s university is now ranked 72nd in this year's 2025 guide, compared to its previous position at 75th.
It’s the fourth consecutive year that the University has moved up the rankings, climbing 36 places in that time.
The University of Sunderland was given an overall score of 61%, based on a combined total covering the standard of entry qualifications required, student satisfaction with the quality of teaching and learning, research undertaken, and the career prospects of students after graduating.
Commenting on the university’s continued rise up the league tables, Sir David Bell, Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive of the University, said: “League tables are only one indicator of what happens in the University and should always be treated with caution.
“However, our improved ranking in the Complete University Guide 2025 – along with many other accolades that have come our way recently – are indicators of the growing standing and reputation of the University of Sunderland, locally, nationally and internationally.
“We continue to focus our efforts on delivering programmes that offer the best opportunities to our students when they graduate and address the skills gaps in our region.
“We are also looking forward to celebrating the first-ever graduating class from our new medical school this summer, another example of the contribution we are making to the city of Sunderland and the wider region.”
