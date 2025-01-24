Morrisons launches new discreet online prescription service for sexual health, weight loss, and menopause
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
Supermarket giant Morrisons has teamed up an online pharmacy service that lets people order treatments for a variety of health issues and have them sent to their doorstep.
The new Morrisons Clinic, which went live earlier this month, has products that will help with acid reflux, acne, hair loss, erectile dysfunction, period delay, and emergency contraception.
The service can also provide the latest breakthrough treatments that help with weight loss and menopause, as well migraines and hay fever.
John Parry, head of services at Morrisons said: “We know how frustrating it can be waiting to see your GP for an appointment, so we’re delighted to be launching the Morrisons Clinic.
"Our customers will now be able to order medication for a number of different health and lifestyle conditions quickly and conveniently, all at competitive prices.”
The orders have to be supported by a small questionnaire, which is examined by a fully qualified UK-based clinical team.
Prescribing pharmacists then review and assess each order before approving it and dispensing it using Royal Mail's tracked 24 service.
Phlo Clinic is a well-established Manchester-based company that set out to provide personal pharmacy services online. It has more than 89,000 registered patients in the UK.
The firm's chief commercial officer Adam Hunter said: “At Phlo, we are proud to partner with Morrisons to launch Morrisons Clinic, a service designed to increase access to healthcare for patients across the UK.
"This partnership reflects the strength of our shared commitment to providing innovative, patient-centric solutions that make it easier for people to manage their health.”
Morrisons’ move follows the emergence in recent years of a slew of online pharmacies, such as Pharmacy2u, Chemist Direct, and The Independent Pharmacy.