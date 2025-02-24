“I’ve spent a lot of time in hospital, and I’ve always been inspired by the people who looked after me” - the words of University of Sunderland nursing apprentice Charlotte Proud who was diagnosed with a rare genetic bone condition and is now on a mission to make a difference to others.

Charlotte Proud was two years old when she was diagnosed with Osteogenesis Imperfecta (OI), more commonly referred to as Brittle Bone Disease, causing her bones to break more easily, as well as affecting other parts of her body such as tendons and ligaments.

Charlotte Proud inside the University of Sunderland’s mock hospital ward. | UOS

The 33-year-old has experienced more than 50 fractures and has undergone 13 surgeries.

It’s the care she experienced during her own hospital treatment which has inspired her to now want to help other people overcome their own physical adversities.

Charlotte, who is set to graduate as a nurse in 2028, said: “I’ve spent a lot of time in hospital, and I’ve always been inspired by the people who looked after me.

“From paramedics and ambulance trips to visits to A&E, fracture clinics and outpatient appointments – the nursing and medical staff have always been amazing, so caring and compassionate.”

Charlotte was already working in the NHS as physiotherapy assistant and enrolled on the Registered Nurse Degree Apprenticeship at the city’s University in 2023.

Charlotte currently works at Elm House in Gateshead, a rehabilitation unit for adults with complex mental health needs. Her role involves helping patients develop the skills needed in recovery through accessing activities in the community such as cooking, shopping and attending appointments.

Charlotte after completing the Great North Run in 2022. | UOS

She said: “Just being able to learn on the job, I have gained so much experience I know that by the end of the apprenticeship I will be ready to qualify as a Registered Mental Health Nurse.

“I’ve grown massively in confidence and I just continue to feel inspired. This is partly down to the apprenticeship programme, the staff and their expertise but also the facilities at the University.

“We’ve been able to use the Anatomy Lab and the support I’ve received from the University’s disability and wellbeing teams has really helped.”

Despite facing her own physical challenges, selfless Charlotte has completed 15 half marathons, including the Great North Run seven times and four full marathons including London, Paris and Yorkshire.

Sarah Beck, Academic Director of Apprenticeships at the University, said: “Charlotte’s story is a great example of how apprenticeships can provide opportunities for people to develop in their careers, and her determination to succeed despite her own health challenges is truly inspirational.”