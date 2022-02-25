Isaac Hoey was just six weeks old when he suddenly stopped breathing while on a weekend break in the Mungrisdale area of the Lake District with mum and dad Helen and Steven in January 2018.

Steven performed CPR and managed to get his son breathing again just before paramedics from the North West Ambulance Service and a paramedic and doctor team from the Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS) arrived.

Isaac was given oxygen by GNAAS’ critical care team before being airlifted to the paediatric intensive care unit at the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle, where it was revealed he was suffering from bronchiolitis.

He spent three days on a ventilator in intensive care followed by four days of rest before he was eventually allowed home.

“We had been away for the weekend in the Lake District and Isaac had been poorly with a cold,” said Helen.

“On Monday we had packed the car and were ready to go home when Isaac started crying in his car seat.

“It’s usually normal for a baby to cry, but then he started coughing and his face went blue because he’d stopped breathing.”

Helen, Steven and Isaac with GNAAS staff Andy Mawon, Marcus Johnson and Keith Armatage

Now Isaac and two-year-old brother Elijah have signed up to take part in the Race to the Base challenge organised by GNAAS.

The challenge sees fundraisers cover the distance GNAAS’ critical care team fly when returning to the charity’s Eaglescliffe airbase from key locations in the region.

Participants can choose to cover 32, 78 or 130 miles between 1-31 March, and can complete the distance any way they want, such as running, walking, cycling or swimming.

Isaac is now a happy and healthy four-year-old who loves playing with little brother Elijah

Each distance is captained by a member of the charity’s critical care team, and the brothers have signed up to Team Pilots, which is 32 miles.

The family plans to walk the distance and visit Penshaw Monument and Hamsterley Forest on their travels.

Helen is looking forward to pulling on her walking boots afgain “We were out walking most weekends during lockdown but that has been overtaken by other activities so I’m hoping it will encourage us to be a bit more active,” she said.

“GNAAS is an essential service that you never realise you might need until you do. Until we got involved we did not know it was completely reliant on donations.

Isaac in hospital (left) and with his GNAAS teddy

“People should sign up for the challenge as it is a fun way to be more active and raise funds for an amazing charity.”

Entry for Race to the Base is £10 and participants receive a medal and a certificate to say thank you for their achievement. Those who raise over £50 in sponsorship money will also receive a GNAAS branded memento.

Visit gna.as/racetothebase2022 or call 01325 487 263 to find out more information on how to sign up to the Race to the Base.

To sponsor Isaac and Elijah, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/isaacandelijah

