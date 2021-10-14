Patients’ satisfaction with booking a GP appointment is on the rise, despite a public row brewing over whether doctors are seeing enough people face-to-face.

The majority of patients (71%) had a good experience booking an appointment, according to the latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos MORI on behalf of NHS England.

This is up from 65% in the 2020 survey.

The patient survey contacted 2.4 million people from January to April of this year to gather information on how patients feel about their local GP service, and around a third of them responded.

Here we reveal the GP practices in the Sunderland Clinical Commissioning Group area which were voted the easiest to make an appointment at.

Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients who said their experience of booking an appointment was ‘very good’.

1. Happy House Surgery There were 413 survey forms sent out to patients at Happy House Surgery. The response rate was 39.2%. When asked about their experience of making an appointment, 67.5% said it was very good and 24.4% said it was fairly good.

2. Monkwearmouth Health Centre There were 333 survey forms sent out to patients at Monkwearmouth Health Centre. The response rate was 42.6%. When asked about their experience of making an appointment, 65.1% said it was very good and 24.2% said it was fairly good.

3. Rickleton Medical Centre There were 339 survey forms sent out to patients at Rickleton Medical Centre. The response rate was 44.8%. When asked about their experience of making an appointment, 64.9% said it was very good and 28.4% said it was fairly good.

4. Chester Surgery There were 343 survey forms sent out to patients at Chester Surgery. The response rate was 36.7%. When asked about their experience of making an appointment, 59.5% said it was very good and 26.3% said it was fairly good.