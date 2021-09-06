In a year when GP appointments were more likely to be a phone call than a face-to-face meeting, it seems patients’ satisfaction with their local surgeries has remained high.

The survey contacted 2.4 million people from January to April of this year to gather information on how patients feel about their local GP service, and around a third of them responded.

Across the country, 83% of people described their overall experience as ‘very good’ or ‘fairly good’, slightly higher than last year’s rate of 81.8%.

But two-in-five (42%) admitted to avoiding making an appointment when they had needed one.

The most common reason for this was not wanting to be a burden on the NHS, followed by not wanting to catch Covid.

Are you happy with your local GP practice? Here we reveal the GP practices in Sunderland Clinical Commissioning Group area which were voted the best by you.

1. Rickleton Medical Centre There were 339 survey forms sent out to patients at Rickleton Medical Centre. The response rate was 45%. Of these, 84.86% said it was very good and 14.15% said it was fairly good.

2. Happy House Surgery There were 413 survey forms sent out to patients at Happy House Surgery. The response rate was 39%. Of these, 72.44% said it was very good and 24.83% said it was fairly good.

3. Southlands Medical Group There were 331 survey forms sent out to patients at Southlands Medical Group. The response rate was 44%. Of these, 72.21% said it was very good and 21.48% said it was fairly good.

4. Park Lane Practice There were 503 survey forms sent out to patients at Park Lane Practice. The response rate was 27%. Of these, 68.71% said it was very good and 24.90% said it was fairly good.