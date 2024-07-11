Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

More than 200 Sunderland residents signed the card.

A giant card has been handed over to Ken Bremner, CEO of the South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust to celebrate the NHS’s 76th birthday.

The card was created by the Keep Our NHS Public (KONP) Sunderland and District branch and was signed by over 200 people with messages of support for NHS staff during what are testing times.

On July 5 1948, led by the then Labour Minster for Health, Aneurin Bevan, the Government launched the world’s first health service to provide universal, comprehensive and free health care. Many of the messages left by people expressed their hope that “the NHS will always be there for them and their families”.

The card was handed over by former city GP Pam Wortley and KONP Sunderland secretary Laura Murrell.

Pam and Laura both said they are now “more hopeful” for the future of the NHS after the Labour Party’s victory in last week’s General Election.

A statement released from KONP Sunderland said: “That hope is boosted by the election results and the expectation that surely the new Labour government will reflect on the ambition and boldness of the 1945 Attlee government that created our NHS in 1948 undeterred by record debt and the ravages of war.

“Now, just as then, a strong health service is a prerequisite for social and economic recovery – if we allow our NHS to fail, the economy will fail with it.

“The NHS is haemorrhaging staff and needs to address this urgently. Without staff you cannot have an NHS. So it is a good sign to see that Wes Streeting has already met the BMA and the Junior Doctors to discuss pay restoration for them.

“He has also pledged to increase the share of NHS funding going to general practice to help retain and increase the number of GPs.”

Mr Bremner has said that the card will “be circulated for staff to appreciate”.