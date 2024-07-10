Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Children, their families and staff enjoyed a picnic party.

With Washington New Town about to celebrate its 60th birthday later this month (July), children at Fatfield Academy have created a celebratory garden which also contains time capsules, including a copy of the Sunderland Echo.

The town officially opened on July 24, 1964, but with schools set to finish next week for the summer holidays, pupils wanted to hold their own celebratory event to mark the milestone anniversary.

Headteacher Nicky Dowdle said: “Celebrating heritage brings our community together by fostering a sense of shared history, values, and identity.

“It helps us to promote understanding and respect amongst diverse groups. By celebrating our heritage through this historical landmark, we hope to create opportunities for individuals to connect and learn from one another.”

Children, staff and families came together to enjoy a picnic lunch as well as taking part in a range of activities including sports games, a cheer leading performance and art and crafts.

To mark the significance of the occasion, pupils panted flowers to create a Washington 60 garden where they also buried time capsules containing the school’s uniform, books which the children had made to represent life in the town in 2024, and a copy of the day’s Sunderland Echo.

Mrs Dowdle added: “We wanted our community to plant a garden and create a time capsule to instil a sense of pride and legacy amongst us all.

“When future generations unearth the time capsule, they will gain insight into our way of life, bridging the gap between the past and the present.

“The copy of the Sunderland Echo was the day after the General Election and so it was a very significant news day.”

The children certainly seemed to enjoy celebrating and learning about the heritage of the town in which they live.

Rosie Merrison, 8, said: “I really enjoyed the party. The cheerleading club did a performance for everyone, and we all got a cupcake and drink.

“There were lots of different activities for us to do like football, painting a pebble, clay art in the forest and everyone played together.

“Parents could look at the time capsules we made and what we had written in our class books.”

Classmate Francesca Cobain, 7, said: “I liked the activities that we could do with our friends and families.

“I planted a flower in our garden and it was nice looking at the books we had made for the time capsule.”

Lilly Kearney, 6, added: “I enjoyed doing some gardening. I’m so excited that my flower will be there forever.“

Funding to support the celebration event was provided by the Washington Heritage Partnership.