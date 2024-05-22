Charlie Wyke during his Sunderland days.

‘I think it’s absolutely key that everybody learns CPR’

A former Sunderland striker who almost died from a cardiac arrest has been talking about his medical drama to encourage people to learn CPR

Charlie Wyke played for the club between 2018 and 2021, scoring 34 goals in 94 league appearances, before moving to Wigan Athletic.

He had made a decent start at Wigan when, in November 2021, he collapsed in training. Charlie's heart stopped for four minutes when he suffered a cardiac arrest.

His manager at the time, Leam Richardson saved his life with CPR. The pair have now relived that day in a film shot at Wembley for the launch of the British Heart Foundation (BHF) and Sky Bet Every Minute Matters campaign.

The campaign urges everyone to take just 15 minutes to learn CPR with RevivR, the BHF's free and easy to use online tool.

At Charlie’s cardiac arrest, Leam acted quickly started CPR, before club doctor Jonathan Tobin took over. Dr Tobin also saved the life of Fabrice Muamba on the pitch in 2012, when the Bolton midfielder collapsed at Tottenham.

Charlie has joined a line-up of footballers impacted by life-threatening heart conditions called the “Re-Starting 11”.

The one-off team includes former internationals Graeme Souness, David Ginola, Glenn Hoddle and current Luton Town captain Tom Lockyer. Every Minute Matters aims to recruit 270,000 people.

Charlie said: “I think it’s absolutely key that everybody learns CPR. It only takes 15 minutes to learn online. It's so important because you never know when you might need it.

"It saved my life and I am so thankful that Leam and Dr Tobin were on hand to help administer CPR when they did.”

Leam Richardson, said: “Charlie’s story had a happy ending and its great to see him back playing, but that’s only possible thanks to CPR. I’d encourage everyone to take the time to learn it.”

There are more than 30,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests in the UK each year, equating to at least five every 90 minutes. Each minute that passes without CPR reduces the chance of survival by up to 10%.