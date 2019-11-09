Fitness guru Joe Wicks works out with Sunderland youngsters for Children in Need

Joe Wicks speaking to children at Southmoor Academy in Sunderland.

The social media sensation, known as The Body Coach, visited Southmoor Academy on Friday, November 8, as part of his Schools Tour programme for BBC Children in Need.

As the charity’s first-ever Schools Ambassador, the visit was part of Joe’s mission to help school children across the nation get together, get active and feel good whilst fundraising for BBC Children in Need.

And it was an exciting surprise for Southmoor Academy, who are just one of 10 schools Joe is visiting as part of his Schools Tour this November.

Joe said: “Today has been so much fun – and it’s been absolutely brilliant to see how Southmoor Academy are getting involved with this year’s BBC Children in Need Appeal.

“There was such a buzz throughout the school, whether it was the kids or the teachers themselves – who were just as keen to get involved!”

The tour will culminate next week with a live workout on Friday, November 15, which is BBC Children in Need’s 2019 Appeal day.

Joe Wicks speaking to youngsters at Southmoor Academy.

The ‘Big Morning Move’ workout will be live-streamed to schools across the nation to encourage children to have fun whilst getting active.

Joe added: “It’s going to be an amazing start to an amazing day – so let’s all get together and get active to raise as much as we can for BBC Children in Need.”

Mr Wareham, director of PSHCE at Southmoor Academy said: “It was wonderful to welcome Joe into school.

“We’re a big supporter of BBC Children in Need and always do something every year as a school, so it was wonderful to have someone come in and work with our students.”