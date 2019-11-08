Fitness guru Joe Wicks, aka The Body Coach, visits Sunderland and takes a dip at Roker Beach

Joe Wicks. Matt Crossick/PA Wire

Joe, aka The Body Coach, has 2.8million followers on Instagram @thebodycoach thanks to his online nutrition coaching and inspirational Lean in 15 video meals.

Now, he’s back on the road to help make children more active across the country with Children in Need’s Big Morning Move and he’s been in Sunderland as part of the tour.

The fitness guru enjoyed a stay at the Roker Hotel and raved about their award-winning Poetic License gin which is distilled on site.

Joe Wicks enjoyed an overnight stay at Roker Hotel before a dip in the sea

Speaking to his millions of followers on Instagram Stories, he said: “They do a baked apple and salted caramel flavour gin where I’m staying. They make the gin here. It’s unbelievable, it’s a game changer, I’m taking a bottle of that home.”

This morning, Friday, November 8, he then got his day off to a chilly start by taking a dip in the sea at Roker before sunrise.

After a 15-minute run along the seafront, he asked his followers in a poll if he should take a swim in the sea – and 60percent said yes.

He said: “When I wake up anywhere near the sea, and if I can muster up the courage, I tell myself to get out there and have a little dip.”

After running into the sea, he said: “I feel good, I feel alive, my skin is tingling a little bit. That’s how you start a day in Sunderland.”

Jonathan Graham, operations director for Tavistock Hospitality, which own and operate the Roker Hotel, said: “We hadn’t realised he was staying with us until we saw his Instagram. It’s great that someone who is so influential likes what we produce here.