Around 150 people joined Sunderland footballing legends Gary Bennett and Mick Harford for the Fans’ Museum’s Walk to raise awareness of prostate cancer as well as vital funds for Sunderland Royal Hospital’s Urology Department.

Former SAFC skipper Gary has faced his own prostate cancer battle after being diagnosed in 2023 and has now made it his mission to educate the city and region’s men on the symptoms of prostate cancer and the need to get checked out.

Former SAFC players Gary Bennett, Mick Harford, David Corner and Gordon Armstrong join Fans' Museum founder Michael Ganley and around 150 participants on the prostate cancer awareness walk. | sn

Speaking at the start of the walk Gary said: “I think these walks are very important to raise awareness of prostate cancer, particularly for men who say they are alright but they aren’t.

“It’s important for men to go and get checked and tested for prostate cancer, even if you don’t have any symptoms, which can sometimes be the case.

“There’s no harm in going to the doctors and getting an MOT, including a PSA test for prostate cancer.

“Following last year’s walk a number of men got in touch with us about getting tested and what they need to do.

“Today’s event is great for Sunderland and the North East to raise awareness and hopefully this walk is now going to become an annual event.”

The walkers set off on the six mile march. | sn

Gary was joined by former England and Black Cats centre forward Mick Harford who has also overcome his own battle with prostate cancer.

Mick was once again keen to return to his home city to tell his story and encourage men to “get checked out”.

He said: “Being here today is massive for me and my family as it’s so important to raise awareness of prostate cancer and the need for men to go and get tested.

“When I was diagnosed the support I got from the Sunderland fanbase and the people of Sunderland was amazing.

“That’s one of the reasons I’m on this walk today as I just want to give something back to the city. Our ambition now is to try and help as many people as we can.

“Even if we can just help one person then we’ve done a good job.”

After being diagnosed with prostate cancer, Gary received treatment from the Urology Department at Sunderland Royal Hospital.

He added: “I think it’s important to raise money for a local cause and so some of the funds raised will be going to support South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust.”

Following last year’s walk Gary and Mick presented a cheque to Sunderland Royal Hospital’s Urology Department and joining today’s (October 4) walk were prostate cancer specialist nurses Nicole Evans and Hayley Dodds and Health Care Assistant Andrea Hood.

Nicole said: “We really want men to be more aware of the symptoms of prostate cancer as if it’s caught early it’s very treatable.

“From the age of 40, men should be aware of any symptoms, particularly if there’s a family history of the disease.

“The first check is a PSA test and if this raises any concerns then you will be sent for an MRI scan.

“Having people like Gary and Mick sharing their stories really does help to raise awareness and encourage other men to get checked out.”

Hayley added: “It was only when we were presented with the cheque that we were aware of last year’s event and so it’s great to be here for today’s walk.”

The walkers on their way to Roker. | sn

This year’s walk was coordinated by Fans’ Museum founder Michael Ganley who now hopes to make it an annual event.

He said: “Football is still a male dominated sport and our museum sees a great number of men come in every day and our team is male dominated as well.

“The stats show that prostate cancer doesn’t have any prejudice about who it wants to target and that’s why we want to support the awareness campaign.

“We want to make the walk an annual event, starting and finishing here at the Fans’ Museum. We want to keep on getting the message out there to get past that typical male mindset of ‘I will be alright’, because until we get checked, we never are.”

The Fans’ Museum Walk has been inspired by Buckinghamshire-based Luton Town fan Ron Hedley whose Ron’s Marches have so far raised more than £50,000 to support the fight against prostate cancer.

Ron, who has also been diagnosed with prostate cancer, travelled to Sunderland to take part in today’s walk.

He said: “One in eight men nationally get diagnosed with prostate cancer but in the North East it’s one in six.

“Statistically North East men are less likely to go to the doctors to get checked out and so it’s vital to get the message out there to go and get a PSA test, even if you have no symptoms.”

Former SAFC players David Corner and Gordon Armstrong also took part in the six mile walk which finished at Minchella Ice Cream Parlour in Whitburn.

The money raised will once again be split between South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust and the Bob Willis Fund.

Fast bowler Bob was born in Sunderland but died as a result of prostate cancer in 2019. The charity set-up in his name looks to raise awareness of prostate cancer as well as investing into research and treatment of the disease.

You can still donate to the Fans’ Museum Walk via the link on its website.

You can find out more about the symptoms of prostate cancer via the NHS website.

You can also checkout the symptoms to look out for and find out your own individual risk via the Prostate Cancer UK website.