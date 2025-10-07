Eye Hospital's £1m appeal to help provide patients with the best possible eye care

Staff at Sunderland Eye Hospital are appealing for help to raise £1m to purchase the latest state-or-the-art equipment to help detect eye conditions and to maintain patients’ sight for as long as possible.

The City’s new Eye Hospital is due to be completed in Spring 2026 and will open its doors to patients in the summer.

The full exterior of the Eye Hospital has now been revealed. | South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust

The Vision Appeal, which has been launched by South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust’s official charity, is looking to raise the money to purchase ocular motility analysers, advanced visual field-testing equipment, and motorised adjustable examination chairs.

Technologies to “ensure patients benefit from the very latest in diagnostic and treatment capabilities”.

A trust spokesperson said: “We want to make sure that your care is the very best that it can be. That’s why we’ve launched the Vision Appeal. This will help us fund state-of-the-art equipment, facilities and research that will benefit our patients, visitors and staff for years to come.

“Through the Vision Appeal we can invest in things that wouldn't normally be funded by NHS sources. The things that improve not only the treatment you receive, but also your experience of care with us.

“We never underestimate the impact that each and every donation has, big or small. By supporting the Vision Appeal, you will be helping us create a legacy that will touch the lives of countless people for generations to come.”

Every day around 250 people start to lose their sight - that's one person every 6 minutes.

Sight loss doesn't just affect older people with 21% of those affected are between 0-64.

You can find out more about to how donate money and to help the cause via the Trust’s website.