New £48m Eye Hospital's full exterior revealed for the first time in major milestone

With just nine months to go until the region’s new Eye Hospital opens its doors in Sunderland, patients can now get the first glimpse of where they will be coming for their specialist eye treatment from next summer (2026).

All scaffolding has now been removed from the exterior of the building, revealing in full the striking architecture of the new Eye Hospital in Sunderland city centre, marking a major milestone in the project’s progress.

The full exterior of the Eye Hospital has now been revealed. | South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust

The new Eye Hospital will house South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust’s leading Cataract Treatment Centre which is one of the biggest services of its kind in the country.

The hospital carries out up to 7,000 cataract operations a year using the current two theatres at Sunderland Eye Infirmary.

With a third theatre being added to the new facility, this will provide the opportunity to speed up access to care even further.

Once completed, the £48m facility will also include a 24/7 Emergency Department, Retina Unit for macular conditions, Surgical Day Unit, and Imaging Hub and Outpatients Department.

A new Children’s Outpatient facility and additional operating theatres will also be located in the new hospital.

Dr Ajay Kotagiri, Clinical Director of Ophthalmology Services at the Trust said: “The removal of scaffolding is a hugely exciting moment for everyone involved in the project and especially our staff.

“It’s the first time you can see the hospital’s design from the street and it is very impressive.

“We’re so proud of the exceptional eye care we already provide in Sunderland, but we’re looking forward to having the facility to match. All our staff are working incredibly hard to give people fast access to our eye services, and this will remain a core focus for us over the next nine months as we prepare to move to the new site.”

Part of the wider Riverside Sunderland development, the new Eye Hospital has been designed to reflect a modern and welcoming healthcare environment. It will replace the current Sunderland Eye Infirmary on Queen Alexandra Road.

Councillor Kevin Johnston, portfolio holder for Housing, Regeneration and Business at Sunderland City Council, said: “The landscape is totally transforming at Riverside Sunderland. Every day, as people visit, they will see developments closing in on completion, that are breathing new life into Sunderland’s city centre.”

Sunderland has a long standing history for eye care with an eye infirmary in the city dating back to 1836.

The latest NHS data published for July 2025 shows South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust is the best performing across the whole of the North East and North Cumbria when it comes to fast access to eye services.

Appointed by Sunderland City Council, contractor Kier will now shift focus to the hospital’s internal fit-out.

Progress is already evident inside, with vibrant colours brightening the Emergency Department, flooring being laid on the ground and first floors, and the structure for the impressive open staircase being installed.

In the coming months, work will continue on internal finishes, cycle storage, and the completion of the adjacent park.

Construction of the hospital is due to finish in the spring of next year (2026).