The 12 areas in and around Sunderland with the highest Covid-19 rates as cases continue to rise

According to the latest government data, Sunderland recorded a rate of 654 cases per 100,000 in the seven days leading up to March 20 – with 1,817 people testing positive for the virus.

By comparison, at the start of the month, Wearside had a rate of 221 per 100,000 people, equating to 614 cases over the seven day period leading up to March 1.

Currently, Seaburn is the worst affected area with 1,072.2 cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the last five days is unavailable as it may be inaccurate or incomplete.

Here we reveal the areas of Sunderland where Covid-19 cases that have seen the biggest increase in cases in the week leading up to March 20.

1. Seaburn In the seven days up to March 20, Seaburn recorded a case rate of 1,072.2 per 100,000 people. A total of 71 cases were recorded - a rise of 115.2% from the previous week. Photo: Gov.uk Photo Sales

2. Hetton-le-Hole North In the seven days up to March 20, Hetton-le-Hole North recorded a case rate of 986.1 per 100,000 people. A total of 71 cases were recorded - a rise of 208.7% from the previous week. Photo: Gov.uk Photo Sales

3. Washington Town Centre and Biddick In the seven days up to March 20, Washington Town Centre and Biddick recorded a case rate of 884.4 per 100,000 people. A total of 57 cases were recorded - a rise of 185% from the previous week. Photo: Gov.uk Photo Sales

4. Herrington and Doxford In the seven days up to March 20, Herrington and Doxford recorded a case rate of 871.3 per 100,000 people. A total of 58 cases were recorded - a rise of 48.7% from the previous week. Photo: Gov.uk Photo Sales