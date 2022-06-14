The 12 areas in and around Sunderland where Covid-19 cases are rising most - including areas with 700% INCREASE

Covid-19 infections in Sunderland had been falling since March 28 however throughout the first week of June, Wearside has seen a rise in the number of infections.

According to the latest government data, Sunderland recorded a rate of 91.4 cases per 100,000 in the seven days leading up to June 8 – with 254 people testing positive for the virus.

In the seven days leading up to June 3, Wearside had its lowest case rate of the pandemic so far, with a rate of 51.5 recorded as 143 people tested positive for the illness.

Pennywell and Grindon have seen a 700% increase in the number of Covid-19 cases recorded.

Data for the last five days is unavailable as it may be inaccurate or incomplete.

Here we reveal the areas of Sunderland with the biggest increase in Covid-19 cases in the week leading up to June 8.

1. Pennywell and Grindon In the seven days up to June 8, Pennywell and Grindon recorded a case rate of 182.1 per 100,000 people. A total of 16 cases were recorded - a rise of 700% from the previous week.

2. North Hylton In the seven days up to June 8, North Hylton recorded a case rate of 145.7 per 100,000 people. A total of 12 cases were recorded - a rise of 500% from the previous week.

3. Southwick In the seven days up to June 8, Southwick recorded a case rate of 107.4 per 100,000 people. A total of eight cases were recorded - a rise of 300% from the previous week.

4. Hetton-le-Hole North In the seven days up to June 8, Hetton-le-Hole North recorded a case rate of 95.4 per 100,000 people. A total of seven cases were recorded - a rise of 250% from the previous week.