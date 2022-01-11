Over 150,000 'triple jabbed' in Sunderland

Triple jab numbers

Data from the UK coronavirus dashboard shows 24,269 people received a booster or a third vaccine dose between December 20 and January 9, bringing the total number of people in Sunderland to get a third shot to 153,189.

That means 60% of people aged 12 and over in the area have now had a booster and the figures come after scientists told the Government boosters are highly effective against hospitalisation for older adults, with second booster jabs for the most vulnerable ruled out for now.

Nationally, 35.7 million people have now had a booster or third jab – 62% of over-12s.

Data from the UK Health Security Agency shows boosters are 90% effective against admission to hospital from the Omicron variant for the over-65s.

It also shows protection for those with two doses dropped to about 70% after three months and to 50% after six.

Professor Wei Shen Lim, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation’s chairman of Covid-19 immunisation, said the data emphasised the “value of a booster jab”.

He said: “The current data show the booster dose is continuing to provide high levels of protection against severe disease, even for the most vulnerable older age groups.

“For this reason, the committee has concluded there is no immediate need to introduce a second booster dose, though this will continue to be reviewed.”