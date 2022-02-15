One third of teenagers now doubled jabbed

Teenage virus jab figures

As the Government calls on eligible under 18s to get vaccinated this half term, figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show 3,417 people aged 16 and 17 in Sunderland had received two jabs by February 11 – 56% of the age group.

A further 2,867 12 to 15-year-olds had received two doses of a Covid vaccine by that date – 22% of their age group.

That means 6,284 under-18s in Sunderland are double-jabbed – 33% of 12 to 17 year olds and up 1,476 on a month earlier.

They are among 12,252 (64%) who had received a first dose by February 11.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation recommended that 16 to 17-year-olds receive a second dose of the Covid jab in November – extending the advice to those aged 12 to 15 just before Christmas.

Dr Nikki Kanani, GP and deputy lead of the NHS vaccination programme, said: “This half term offers the perfect opportunity to get your child protected, by booking an appointment online or using one of the hundreds of walk-in sites across the country.”

In England, 55% of 12 to 15-year-olds have had at least one dose of the Covid jab, including 22% who have received two.

The rates for 16 and 17-year-olds stood at 67% for one dose and 48% for second jabs by February 11.