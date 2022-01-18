Nearly 5,000 Sunderland teenagers now double jabbed

5,000 teenagers double jabbed

Data from the UK coronavirus dashboard show 3,225 people aged 16 and 17 in the area had received two jabs by January 16 – some 53% of the age group.

A further 1,661 youngsters between 12 and 15 had also received two doses of a vaccine by that date – 13% of the age group.

That means 4,886 under-18s in Sunderland are double-jabbed – at least 25% of the age group.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They are among 11,738 (61%) who had received a first dose by January 16.

The Government called for teenagers to get their second jab ahead of their return to school after the Christmas break, in an effort to tackle the Omicron wave.

In England, 52% of 12 to 15-year-olds have had at least one dose of the Covid jab, including nine per cent who have received two.

The rates for 16 and 17-year-olds stood at 66% for one dose and 45% for two by January 16.

A Government spokesperson said: “The evidence is clear, vaccines are the best way to protect young people and their friends and family from Omicron."

Booster bookings for 16 and 17-year-olds, and for clinically vulnerable 12 to 15-years-olds are now being offered.