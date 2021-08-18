A Covid testing sign A1232, Sunderland. Picture by Frank Reid

Covid cases across Wearside have been continually dropping since the city saw its highest rate ever recorded on July 15 – a daily total of 529 covid cases.

Yesterday’s figures revealed that a total of 106 new covid cases were recorded in Sunderland, this is more than 75 percent less cases compared to this time last month.

However, rates are still higher than than they should be according to Sunderland’s Director of Public Health.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 26,628 yesterday, to 6,322,241.

But Gerry Taylor, Executive Director Public Health for Sunderland City Council has said the reduction in cases seen across Wearside is due to high rates of vaccination and schools breaking up for the summer holidays.

She said: “We are continuing to see a fall in case numbers among all age groups from the very high rates we saw in June and July. But, this is at a lower rate of decrease and rates are still higher than we would like them to be.

"Many residents remain cautious even with the recent changes in national guidance on social distancing and they are continuing with the good practices we’ve been following for the last 18 months. We are also seeing continued consideration for others with the use of face coverings in enclosed public places.

“These are all helping to reduce the number of cases in Sunderland.”

Across England, 77% of people aged 18 and above had received a second dose of the jab.

Figures show that three-quarters of people in Sunderland have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine and now Wearside’s health chief is urging residents to receive their covid jab.

Ms Taylor added: “To help reduce rates further, it's therefore very important that everyone takes up the offer of the jab, including young people where we have seen very high rates recently.

“Vaccines are now being offered to all 16 and 17-year-olds, and these should be taken up, especially before the return to school and college.”

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.