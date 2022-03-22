Drop-in Covid vaccine clinics set to open for pregnant women across Sunderland and South Tyneside

The clinics will be providing first, second and booster jabs for pregnant women across the NHS Trust area, as well for their partners or support partners.

Expectant mums can receive their vaccine at South Tyneside Hospital Antenatal Clinic on Wednesday, March 23, or at Sunderland Royal Hospital Antenatal Clinic on Thursday, March 24, and Friday, March 25.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust are offering drop-in Covid vaccine clinics for pregnant women and their partners.

Michelle Watson, Head of Midwifery for South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust, has highlighted that the vaccine will offer mums-to-be and their babies the best protection possible from Covid.

She said: “Covid-19 has not gone away and we are still seeing high rates of infection in our local communities. Pregnant women are classed as a vulnerable group and are a priority for vaccination.

“There is evidence that Covid-19 can cause serious illness for pregnant women, especially those in the third trimester. Being vaccinated against Covid-19 is the best protection for mums-to-be and their babies.

“We understand that some women may still have concerns about taking the vaccine.

"There is a lot of misinformation out there and we would always advise that you speak to your midwife who can give you all of the facts and help you and your family make an informed decision.

"If you have any questions relating to the Covid-19 vaccination in pregnancy or following the birth of your baby please drop in to one of our clinics to discuss further.”

For more information relating to Covid vaccines and pregnancy, then click here.

Support our journalism and subscribe to this website to enjoy unlimited access to news, sport, retro, daily puzzles and more online.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters.