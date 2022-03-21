Millions of vulnerable people set to be offered Spring Covid booster jabs as roll-out begins

The NHS Covid vaccination programme will start inviting eligible people to come forward for their life-saving spring booster jabs from today (Monday, March 21).

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation is advising that another booster jab should be offered to those most vulnerable to Covid-19 as a precautionary measure.

Members of the public will be invited by the NHS to arrange a jab through the national booking service when it is their turn. This can be accessed online at nhs.uk/covidvaccine or by calling 119.

Around five million people will be able to get a spring booster during the campaign and this week, the NHS will be contacting over 600,000 people to invite them to book their jab.

The Health and Social Care Secretary, Sajid Javid, is encouraging people to take up the booster jab when they are contacted.

Mr Javid said: “Spring boosters will help top up the immunity of the elderly and the most vulnerable to ensure they are protected and will help us continue to live with this virus.

“Thanks to the NHS for rising to the challenge yet again to get people boosted. Please come forward as soon as you are contacted.”

Nikki Kanani, GP and Deputy SRO for the NHS Covid Vaccination Programme, highlighted that people are still become severely ill due to Covid so it is vital that those most at risk receive their spring booster.

She added: “Sadly, we are still seeing large numbers of people seriously unwell in hospital with Covid so it remains vital that those most at risk come forward when they are invited to do so.

“The response so far from the public to the largest and most successful vaccination programme in NHS history has been incredible, with more than nine in 10 people aged 75 and over getting their initial booster.

"The NHS Covid vaccination programme is once again ready to get people protected, so when you are invited please do come forward for your spring dose.”

