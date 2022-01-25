The Nightingale Vaccination Centre’s vaccine bus is out and about across the city for the next few days, making it easier for people to get their Covid vaccines and boosters.Sunderland' s Director of Public Health Gerry Taylor said covid rates in Sunderland were still worryingly high, despite a recent improvement, and urged anyone who was not yet vaccinated to get the jab: "While we’re in a better position, with rates starting to fall, infections in Sunderland are still very high and we know that keeping up to date with our vaccinations is our best defence against Covid,” she said.

"So, I would urge anyone who is eligible, who hasn't yet had any or all their jabs to pop along to the vaccine bus or one of the walk-in centres across the city to help protect themselves and their family.

"Given that our rates are so high it's also important that we all continue to take the everyday precautions that will allow us to live safely alongside Covid and keep life moving by following the guidance around testing and self-isolation as well as the simple things we have all been doing for so long such as regular hand washing and letting the fresh air in because we know that these work.

"Wearing a face covering, especially on public transport, in indoor or crowded places can also help to protect you and all those around you."The vaccine bus will be at the following locations this week and no appointments are needed. All sessions are between 10am and 3pm:

Wednesday, January 26: The Downhill Centre, Killarney Square SR5 4AY

Friday, January 28: Southwick Community Centre SR5 2AB

Saturday, January 29: Hetton School DH5 9JZ

Sunday, January 30: Barmston Village Primary School NE38 8JA

The walk-in vaccination centre in Sunderland city centre, at 57 High Street West, opposite Primark, is also back by popular demand, with sessions between 10am and 4pm on Friday and Saturday, January 28 and 29, Friday and Saturday, February 4 and 5 and Friday and Saturday, February 11 and 12.

Details of other walk-in vaccine clinics across the city are available at: www.sunderland.gov.uk/vaccine-walkin

