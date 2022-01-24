More than 370 new Covid cases confirmed in Sunderland, latest figures show
The Government confirmed on Monday, January 24, that 56 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 153,916.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Monday, January 24, it was announced that 88,447 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total of UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 15,953,685.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on January 24: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 940
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 1,000
Cases of coronavirus
372 more cases on January 24
Total number of cases since March 2020: 75,831
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 1,390.3 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to January 19: 3,863
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 200
Currently on ventilation: 5
Total admissions: 5,597
Based on the latest available information.