Coronavirus in Sunderland: These are the new symptoms to look out for according to the NHS
New symptoms of Covid have been listed by the NHS as the Deltacron variant continues its spread across the region.
Just three symptoms have been on the NHS list since the emergence of the virus in 2020 – fever, a new and persistent cough, and a loss or change in taste or smell.
However, the NHS has now released an updated list with nine more Coronavirus symptoms to look out for in adults. The updated list now includes:
A high temperature or shivering (chills) – a high temperature means you feel hot to touch on your chest or back (you do not need to measure your temperature)
A new, continuous cough – this means coughing a lot for more than an hour, or three or more coughing episodes in 24 hours
A loss or change to your sense of smell or taste
Shortness of breath
Feeling tired or exhausted
An aching body
A headache
A sore throat
A blocked or runny nose
Loss of appetite
Diarrhoea
Feeling sick or being sick
The NHS website says these symptoms are very similar to symptoms of other illnesses, such as colds and flu.
It continues to suggest people should try to stay at home and avoid contact with other people if they have any of these symptoms and either if they have a high temperature or do not feel well enough to continue everyday activities.
Those with symptoms should also take extra care to avoid close contact with anyone who is at a higher risk of getting seriously ill from Covid-19. This includes anyone with a severely weakened immune system or those with a condition which puts them at high risk.
Although anyone with Coronavirus is no longer legally required to isolate, the NHS suggests those who have the virus should try to stay at home and avoid contact with others to prevent passing it on.
Anyone with Covid-19 is able to pass it to others for up to ten days from the day of infection. The NHS also claims many people will no longer be infectious to others after 5 days.
Covid infection levels have hit a record high in the UK, with almost five million people estimated to be infected according to the Office for National Statistics.