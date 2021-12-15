Book your booster and stay safe over Christmas - Sunderland health chief makes Covid jab plea as UK sees rise in Omicron cases

Gerry Taylor, Director of Public Health at Sunderland City Council also urged people to keep on wearing face coverings, to meet outdoors where possible and also to keep testing themselves regularly and self isolating when required.

In her latest video, Gerry said: "With Christmas just around the corner and Covid dominating our headlines once again, I wanted to bring you up to date with the situation locally.

Gerry Taylor, Executive Director of Public Health for Sunderland

"Covid cases in Sunderland remain high with latest data suggesting we had an average of 130 new cases each day last week.

"And with Omicron expected to become the dominant variant across the country, the message from the experts is clear: get your booster.

"As has been announced, everyone over 18 will have the chance to book a booster vaccine by the end of December but it’s going to take time to offer the vaccine to everyone who becomes eligible.

"Locally, the NHS is encouraging everyone aged 18 and over to book an appointment using the National booking service. You can choose to book an appointment at a vaccination site or community pharmacy – and more appointments are being added all the time – so keep checking back. If you prefer to go to your GP, you can wait to be contacted. Our GPs are working through patient lists and will call you into a clinic when it is your turn.

"Getting your first or second vaccine is also still really important and it’s never too late. You can book using the National Booking Service, visit one of our local drop-in clinics or contact your GP. The offer is always there.

"In addition to online bookings, we’re also hoping to have some more walk in clinics and as always, these will be advertised on the council’s social media and on our website.

"Beyond getting vaccinated, there are a number of simple ways you can protect yourselves and others too. It’s now a legal requirement to wear a face covering in most indoor places and on pubilc transport; we know fresh air helps blow particles away so meet outdoors or open a window; get tested regularly and self-isolate when required.