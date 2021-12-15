SUNDERLAND SPEAKS: Watch our video as people give their views after MPs vote in Covid Plan B measures

The measures, including Covid passes for entry into nightclubs and other venues, passed the Commons with the support of Labour, who back tighter controls.

It is now mandatory for nightclubs and large venues to check the Covid status of visitors over 18 from Wednesday.

People will have to show proof of being double-vaccinated or of a negative Covid test.

MPs announcing the result of a vote for Coronavirus regulations, in the House of Commons in London, as MPs have voted 369 to 126, majority 243, to approve the mandatory use of Covid passes for entry to nightclubs and large venues in England. Picture date: Tuesday December 14, 2021.

This applies to indoor events with 500 or more attendees where people are likely to stand or move around, such as music venues, outdoor events with 4,000 or more attendees, such as music festivals, and any events with 10,000 or more attendees, whether indoor or outdoor, such as sports stadiums.

Face coverings have also been made compulsory in most indoor public venues, as well as on public transport, and people have been told to work from home if they can.