Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland City Council is looking to get more people fit and active by taking part in a range of activities as part of a healthier lifestyle.

Across the city, adult participation in at least 150 minutes per week of moderate intensity activity is 62.3% compared to 60.2% in the North East.

While above the regional average, it still means nearly four in ten adults are not active enough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland City Council is looking to get more people active. | Sunderland City Council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With physical inactivity estimated to cause around one in every six deaths, the City Council has now updated its plans for getting more residents moving.

The aims of the Active Sunderland Delivery Plan include “improving and enhancing conditions and opportunities for everyone to be active more often”.

This includes informal activities such as going for a walk with friends in the park, cycling to work or having a swim, or more formal activities such as joining a sports club or gym.

The plan also includes building up infrastructure by expanding the city's cycle lane network, continuing the playzone programme to improve access to community-based activities, and continuing to work with schools to promote healthy lifestyles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council says it is also committed to further investments in leisure and sports centres.

Cabinet Member for Communities, Culture and Tourism, Councillor Beth Jones said: "We and our partners remain absolutely committed to encouraging residents to enjoy the many physical and mental health benefits that come from being more active.

“We want to see more activity from everyone, improve take-up and access for all groups and ages, and then we will see a healthier city."

Research has shown that investing in community sport and physical activities means a fitter and healthier population with less pressure on local NHS services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Jones added: "We want to engage with everyone and see that everyone in Sunderland can have a healthy, happy life and no one is left behind."

At the heart of improving people’s health is the Active Sunderland Swim, Bike and Run initiative.

This year’s Big 3K Run took place in May followed by the city’s Big Bike Ride on Sunday July 14.