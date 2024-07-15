11 pictures from the Active Sunderland BIG Bike Ride 2024

The events have become a staple of the city’s cycling calendar, with 12, 20 or 38-mile routes taking in some of Sunderland’s most attractive scenery.

The routes loop riders round the beautiful sights along the city’s extensive cycle network, all starting from the Beacon of Light on Sunday, July 14.

The events encourage people to get and stay active together.

Mayor of Sunderland Councillor Allison Chisnall officially started the events with her consort Alistair Thomson. Councillor Beth Jones, Sunderland City Council's cabinet member for Communities, Culture and Tourism, said: "The Active Sunderland BIG Bike Ride is one of Sunderland’s most popular annual events and I’m delighted to see so many people taking part this year.

“This year has something for everyone, from a brand new for 2024 five-mile ride for beginners and families, to a more challenging 38-mile route.”

1 . The Active Sunderland BIG Bike Ride 2024 North News & Pictures Ltd nort Photo Sales

2 . The Active Sunderland BIG Bike Ride 2024 North News & Pictures Ltd nort Photo Sales

3 . The Active Sunderland BIG Bike Ride 2024 North News & Pictures Ltd nort Photo Sales

4 . The Active Sunderland BIG Bike Ride 2024 North News & Pictures Ltd nort Photo Sales