Care home residents celebrate Nutrition and Hydration week

Residents and staff at Archers Court Care Home in Farringdon, took part in activities to share the message on the importance of good nutrition in older age.

Throughout the week, care staff pulled out all the stops to create innovative and informative group sessions to go hand-in-hand with the day’s specific Nutrition & Hydration theme including Magnificent Monday, Taste Testing Tuesday, Weigh-in Wednesday, Thirsty Thursday and Fruity Friday.

Daily activities focused on how staff can make sure all residents receive their sources of vitamins, minerals, fibre and water to keep them fit and healthy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nutrition and Hydration week at Archers Court Care Home in Farringdon,

The care home was fully stocked with fresh fruit and vegetables ensuring residents were getting their five a day. Hydration stations were set up in high visibility areas, offering fruity beverages to keep residents feeling revitalised and revived.

Sharon Easterbrook-Smith, Care Home Manager, commented on the success of the educational activities and sessions hosted by staff, she said: “Keeping an eye on our resident’s weight and the nutritional value in the foods they eat can prevent any unplanned weight loss and make us aware of the first signs of malnutrition.

"Both staff and residents have thoroughly enjoyed the entire week and have taken away some valuable information from the daily sessions.”

As well as achieving high standards of nutritional and tasty meals for residents, Archers Court also holds a Foods Standards Agency (FSA) 5-star food hygiene rating.

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.