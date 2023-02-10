North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) workers, including from Sunderland, have today (February 10) withdrawn their labour for a fourth day in a dispute over pay and the wider funding of the NHS which unions say has led to a “recruitment and retainment crisis”.

Ambulance crews voiced their concerns on the picket line at the Pallion Ambulance Station.

Going without pay for a fourth day, paramedic and Unison NEAS Branch Secretary Brian Dodds feels this highlights the “depth of feeling about the current situation”.

Brian, 57, added: “Taking this action is a last resort. We’re in this job to look after patients and no one wants any of this. We’re willing to negotiate a suitable deal, but the Health Secretary appears to have disappeared off the face of the earth.

"He says the door is open, but it’s not. It’s time he opened this door to put an end to this dispute.”

At the crux of Unison’s grievances is “12 years of under-funding” and below inflation pay increases which has resulted in NEAS staff leaving the profession, creating a “massive staff shortage”.

MP Julie Elliott alongside paramedics on the picket line outside Sunderland Ambulance station.

Brian said: “The ambulance service is struggling to recruit and retain staff as people can get better paid less stressful jobs. Some members can earn more working at Aldi.

"We’ve members relying on food banks and pay day loans and they’ve had enough. The NHS has been cut to the bone, leaving hospitals unable to discharge patients, causing queues of ambulances, preventing crews from getting to people.”

Regional Unison secretary Claire Williams added: “We’ve a staffing emergency in the NHS and NEAS but the Government are refusing to come to the negotiating table. They say this magical door is open, but it’s firmly shut.

"Rishi Sunak either needs to come clean and say he doesn’t want to negotiate or contact the unions as a matter of urgency and get round the negotiating table.”

North East Ambulance Service Unison branch secretary Brian Dodds and MP Julie Elliott.

Workers on the picket line were joined by Sunderland MP Julie Elliott.

Mrs Elliott said: “I’m here today because the NHS is at breaking point yet the Government are refusing to work with the unions and negotiate. We need to get more people into the service with better pay and conditions.”

The Government cited sanctioning pay rises inline with inflation will prevent the Treasury from bringing it under control.

NEAS workers are demanding increased funding for the NHS and improved pay.

Mrs Elliott responded: “It’s the Government’s incompetence and economic factors which have caused this rise and the dip caused to economy back in September by the Government, we will never recover from.

"It’s not hardworking people such as those here today who’ve caused this and it’s disingenuous of the Government to suggest otherwise.”

Health secretary Steve Barclay said: “These strikes will undoubtedly have an impact on patients and cause delays. The Governor of the Bank of England warned if we try to beat inflation with high pay rises, it will only get worse and people will not be better off.

"I’ve held constructive talks with the unions on pay and affordability and continue to urge them to call off the strikes.

"It is time for the trade unions to look forward and engage in a constructive dialogue about the Pay Review Body Process for the coming year."