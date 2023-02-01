Schools across the city were either closed or partially closed as members of the National Education Union (NEU), the largest teaching union, joined around 150,000 colleagues nationally in withdrawing their labour as a “last resort” in a bid to get the Government to take action.

Teachers are demanding a fully funded pay increase inline with inflation.

One of the picket lines teachers gathered was at Southmoor Academy who partially closed with only Year 11, 12 and 13 students in attendance, along with vulnerable children.

PE teacher and NEU representative David Below, 33, said: “I know staff who are struggling to put fuel in their cars and pay their bills. We don’t want a pay rise in real-terms, but an increase which matches inflation to allow people to maintain their standard of living.

"Unlike previous increases, this needs to be fully funded so it doesn’t leave schools having to take money out of existing budgets which will inevitably impact on resources."

Teachers are also demanding an increase in per pupil funding to enable children to “get the best possible education”.

Teachers on the picket line outside of Southmoor Academy. Picture by FRANK REID

David added: “There’s a serious issue with recruitment and retainment with many experienced teachers leaving. Class sizes are the biggest I’ve ever known and there’s a high turnover of staff.

"Many teachers are also teaching outside of their specialism. I’m a PE teacher and I’ve been offered two jobs teaching Maths. We are taking this action as a last resort.

"The short term disruption of taking this action will hopefully lead to huge benefits in improving children’s education in the future.”

The “current crisis” in education has seen around 25 per cent of teachers leave the profession within five years of qualifying.

PE teacher and NEU representative David Below. Picture by FRANK REID

Southmoor Academy English teacher, Danielle Bartram, 27, said: “I know a lot of friends I graduated with who left the profession within a couple of years for better paid jobs. I don’t want to be out of the classroom today but the Government needs to act before it’s too late.”

NEU regional officer Robbie Faulds added: “Class sizes are the largest in 40 years and the Government fell 40% short of it’s secondary teaching graduate intake for this academic year.

"The real tipping point has been the cost of living crisis. The Government has not made any serious offer to even enter negotiations.”

English teacher Danielle Bartram on the picket line outside of Southmoor Academy. Picture by FRANK REID

Responding to the strike, Education Secretary Gillian Keegan said: “It’s hugely disappointing the NEU is continuing with strike action. These strikes will have a significant impact on children’s education, especially following the disruption of the past two years, and are creating huge uncertainly for parents.

“With talks ongoing on a range of issues, including around future pay, workload, behaviour and recruitment and retention, it’s clear that strikes are not being used as a last resort.

“I’ve been clear that unions don’t need to strike to meet with me. I also reiterated my call to union leaders to ask their members to let head teachers know if they intend to strike, helping schools to minimise the impact on children.”

Teachers are demanding pay inline with inflation and increased funding for schools. Picture by FRANK REID