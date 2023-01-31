University unveils £250million plan to transform Sunderland and London campuses

In the first phase, the university will invest around £100million over the next four years in a major redevelopment of its St Peter’s campus, home to the Faculties of Technology; Arts and Creative Industries; Business, Law and Tourism; and Education and Society.

The work will see the creation of a new library and student centre, followed by investment in education and research facilities, in the key growth areas of computer science and engineering, a new International Business School and environmental improvements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes as a question mark hangs over the future of the landmark National Glass Centre, which is now owned by the university and sits next to the St Peter’s Campus

The work will include environmental improvements

The first phase of the redevelopment project will also involve a multi-million investment in the university’s London campus, with a new location in Canary Wharf at the heart of the capital’s financial district, and investment in student and staff facilities.

‘The best possible facilities’

Phase two will build on previous investment in health-related subjects at the University’s City campus, including a new Sunderland Health Innovation Zone, and a new sports ground.

Students at St Peter's Campus

Chair of Governors Farooq Hakim, said: “Such an investment will protect and enhance the long-term educational and financial sustainability of the university for both students and staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It also reflects the University’s care for its people, as we want everyone here to have access to the best possible facilities on our different campuses”.

Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive Sir David Bell said the university was proud to be part of the on-going transformation of Sunderland.

“This investment reflects the transformational change that is taking place in the city of Sunderland, making it a great place to study, live and work," he said.

Sir David Bell

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Alongside that, a new campus building in London will support the outstanding work we do in the capital, building on more than a decade of growth there.”

Welcome for new students

“Students and staff will benefit from state-of-the art facilities in both Sunderland and London, enhancing our strong reputation for high-quality learning and teaching, and our society-shaping research and knowledge exchange activity.”

Sunderland Students’ Union chief executive Katherine Cooper is looking forward to welcoming new arrivals: “We warmly welcome today’s exciting announcement and what it means for our students,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The university's St Peter's Campus