Adults eligible for a Covid booster includes all those over 50, people working in care homes and all adults who are registered as clinically vulnerable, including people who may be living with someone who is immonosuppressed.

However, despite people being urged to get their jabs throughout the autumn to protect their own health and to prevent undue strain on the NHS, figures provided by the NHS North East and North Cumbria Integrated Care Board following a Freedom of Information request show that as of December 6, only 40.2 per cent of eligible adults have taken up this option.

Uptake of Covid jabs by children who are “at risk” due to being clinically vulnerable is much lower again with 22 per cent aged five to 11 having received their winter booster, falling to just 18.3 per cent of children aged aged 12 to 15.

The lack of uptake has raised concerns for Professor Neil Watson who leads the Covid vaccination programme for the North East.

He said: “Covid-19 hasn’t gone away and is still circulating in our region. For those who have serious health conditions, or low immunity because of treatment they are receiving, it can cause serious illness and even death.

“Vaccination is still the best protection we have. We know that some people may feel they are protected because they have had Covid previously or because they have had previous vaccinations. However, protection reduces over time. The latest booster has been developed to protect against the original virus and the omicron variant.

Government figures have revealed a low uptake of Covid booster vaccines in Sunderland. Photograph: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

With Christmas around the corner, Professor Watson has called on those eligible to get their jab.

He added: “With the festive season fast approaching and a time when there is lots of socialising I would urge those most vulnerable, and people who live with them, not to delay and to act now.”

Further information on how to book your Covid booster can be found on the NHS website.