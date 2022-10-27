1 in 35 Sunderland residents has Covid latest stats show as people urged to get autumn booster and flu vaccines

This winter everyone aged 50 and over, along with those in some high risk groups, are being offered a free Covid-19 autumn booster and flu vaccine.

As the number of cases of Covid-19 rises across the city, Sunderland City Council's Director of Public Health is urging all eligible residents to take advantage of the jabs – with around 1 in 35 people said to currently have Covid.

Gerry Taylor said: "According to the latest figures, around one in 35 people in our city and the wider region currently has Covid. Flu is also known to be circulating in the community and this is expected to continue.

Gerry Taylor, Sunderland's Director of Public Health, is urging everyone who is offered the jabs to take them up.

"It’s easy to pass on COVID-19 or flu without realising and you can also pass them on to other people without having symptoms.

"For everyone who is eligible, the Covid-19 booster and the flu jab are the best way to double your defences and protect yourself and your loved ones. We know that vaccines work to help prevent serious illness and I would urge everyone who is offered a jab to take it up at the earliest opportunity.”

Health experts from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) are also urging people to get a flu jab as cases of the virus rise across England and Covid restrictions over the past two winters means people have little natural immunity.

Sunderland's Director of Public Health is urging all residents who are eligible, to come forward for their Covid-19 Autumn booster and flu vaccinations.

Gerry added: "We also know Covid immunity wains, so it's really important to get your booster if you're offered one to keep your immunity topped up.

"While it's perfectly safe to have both vaccines at the same time, this might not always be possible so my advice is to come forward for each jab as soon as you are invited."

You can find out if you are eligible for a Covid-19 booster and book an appointment through the NHS National Booking System or by calling 119. New appointment slots are added regularly.

