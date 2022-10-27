Teens arrested for suspected motorcycle theft after being tracked down by police dog

Police were alerted by the National Police Air Service (NPAS) that an abandoned motorcycle had been sighted in a woodland near to Coxgreen Road shortly before 11.30am on Monday, October 24.

The bike was marked as stolen from a recent burglary that had been reported to police a day earlier.

Officers were called to the scene and searched the area, with assistance from NPAS and the force’s Dog Section.

Police Dog Adley and his handler tracked down the two suspects who were found more than a mile away from the abandoned bike.

The teenage suspects – aged 15 and 16 – were arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle. They have since been released on police bail, pending further enquiries.

Chief Inspector Mick Hall, of Northumbria Police’s Operations Department, said: “This was an excellent outcome with two suspects arrested and a stolen motorcycle recovered from a recent report of burglary.

“I would like to thank everyone involved for taking a proactive approach. By working collaboratively, and playing to our strengths, we have been able to stop two suspected thieves in their tracks and get a valuable item back to a victim of crime.

“Burglary and theft in our region will not be tolerated and we have dedicated teams across Northumbria who are tasked with tackling this type of crime. By working together, we can continue to detect and minimise the number of burglaries taking place and ensure our area remains a safe place to live, work and visit.”

Officers have also asked residents and businesses to continue working with them to help reduce the risk of becoming a victim of crime – and check if their valuables and properties have been left secure.

Ch Inp Hall added: “As ever, we would always encourage people to take extra time to check their vehicles are secure, property doors and windows are locked, and that any valuables are kept out of sight.

