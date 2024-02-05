Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Building Blocks Day Centre in Concord is looking to ensure the city's youngsters will go to the ball thanks to the launch of a pre-loved prom dresses and suits initiative.

The community hub is taking in donations of previously used prom dresses, suits and shoes which can be used by youngsters free of charge for this summer's eagerly anticipated end of school celebrations.

With research showing the average cost for a teenage girl to attend her prom is £400 and £240 for boys, it's a cost which prohibits some youngsters from being able to attend.

Building Blocks owner Lee Nicholson decided to set up the initiative to help ensure teenagers don't have to miss out.

He said: "With the ongoing cost of living crisis we were aware last year of a number of families whose children were unable to attend their proms.

"The cost of dresses, suits and shoes is horrendous and if a family is struggling to heat their homes and put food on the table they simply can't buy prom dresses and suits.

"They wanted their children to go, but simply couldn't afford it. Hopefully being able to use these donated dresses and suits this year will allow children in the same position to attend their big nights."

After launching the initiative on the Building Blocks Facebook page the community hub has already been donated around 20 outfits and has enlisted the help of professional cleaners to ensure the garments look as good as new.

Lee said: "We've had a great response so far with some people even donating brand new outfits.

"Ironed Out cleaning services in Swan Industrial Estate have also offered to professionally clean the outfits for free."

Lee has also been contacted by a number of local hairdressers and beauticians who are offering reduced rate hair and make-up services.

Lee added: "We are collating a list of different hair and beauty experts we can direct people towards for a reduced rate service.

"All teenage girls are going to want the hair style and make-up to go with their prom dress."

Anyone wishing to donate prom dresses, suits and shoes can drop them off at Building Blocks Day Centre or can contact Lee on the centre's Facebook page.

Families interested in using the recycled prom service should also contact the centre.

Lee said: "We know there can be a stigma attached to pre-used prom dresses and suits and so we can do everything discretely.

"The young people can come into the centre to have a look at the outfits and decide which one best matches their style."