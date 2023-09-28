Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Building Blocks Day Centre in Washington is to become an IT hub to help bridge the digital divide for disadvantaged people in the local community and to improve their wellbeing.

Thanks to funding from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) via Sunderland City Council, the community hub has invested thousands of pounds to purchase 10 new laptops, a desktop computer and giant interactive screen.

The ‘levelling up funding’ has also been used to install the latest fibre broadband and three wifi points across the centre.

The funding will also be used to provide maintenance, pay internet costs and update and upgrade equipment over the next five years.

Building Blocks founder, Lee Nicholson, hopes the new free to use facilities can help to make a “real difference” to the digitally disadvantaged, including helping to get people back into work.

Building Blocks Day Centre founder, Lee Nicholson, hopes the initiative can help to bridge the digital divide.

He said: “People who can’t afford digital devices or who don’t have internet access are undoubtedly disadvantaged as so much of what we are expected to do in everyday life is now online.

“Job applications and even interviews are often now online and this is a facility which people can use to better themselves and hopefully gain employment.

“People can also access training courses online or even do practical tasks such as banking or purchasing goods.

“The digitisation of so many services can be a particular issue for the elderly and so we are planning on running training sessions for older people.”

The centre has also purchased three gaming systems to set up an Esports gaming club, which people can once again access for free.

Lee said: “People can come and use the computers and the game machines which will also hopefully create a place for people to socialise, helping to tackle the issue of social isolation and support mental wellbeing.”

Lee hopes that in time the centre can expand its IT support services to include providing free data SIM cards and loaning out routers to enable disadvantaged people to access the internet at home.

The centre also hopes to become a donation point for old digital devices which can be upgraded and given to those in need.

Lee said: “The aim of the initiative is for the centre to enable digital inclusivity and for those people who can’t access the internet at home to be able to do so here.”

The funding Building Blocks has received is part of a £1.1m injection of money from the UKSPF with other similar initiatives being established across the city.

The initiative will enable people to have free access to the internet and computers.

Liz St Louis, director of smart cities and enabling services at Sunderland City Council, said: “The cost-of-living crisis, coupled with health inequalities, has led to huge variations in access to health and community services.

“We are tackling the digital divide head on by improving access to digital devices, growing digital skills and bolstering connectivity to boost confidence and provide motivation to get online.

"At the same time, we are narrowing health inequalities by investing in next generation digital health infrastructure to increase access, efficiency and effectiveness in service delivery.

“The recent injection of £1.1m from the UKSPF programme to grow the Community Digital Health Hub Project will complement the ongoing regeneration of our smart city, and provide much needed investment at a community level, to have a measurable and positive impact on our residents.”