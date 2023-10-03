Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Youngsters at Southmoor Academy have been donning their aprons and displaying their culinary skills in a fundraising bake off to raise hundreds of pounds for the charity Macmillan Cancer Support.

Sixth Form tutor groups baked a range of cakes, biscuits, flapjacks and other tasty treats which were sold as part of a bake sale and coffee morning at the school on Friday (September 29).

Rather than the winning bakers being chosen by judges it was left to customers to decide, with the winning tutor group based on cake sales.

The budding bakers raised over £400 for the charity with tutor group 12AD crowned baking champions after raising an impressive £149.

Youngsters at Southmoor Academy hosted a cake bake and coffee morning for Macmillan Cancer Support.

12D form member Amelia Woods baked cupcakes which proved to be a popular choice.

She said: “The event was lots of fun and it felt like a real success which was great to be a part of.

“One student baked a homemade ginger cake which was amazing. My cupcakes must also have been alright as they all went."

Amelia was particularly passionate about raising money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

She added: “I feel most passionate about cancer charities because their work is so needed and benefits so many people, not just the person with the diagnosis.

“I think schools get to set the standard for bigger institutions by running these sorts of events, so that others can follow suit.

"It also helps to get young people into the mindset of giving to those in their community that might need help in some way. This is really valuable for later life.”

Classmate Zara Hussain baked fairy cakes, although she was impressed with all the food made by her tutor group.

Zara said: “The best bakes I had were some chocolate muffins. The most popular cakes from our table were the white chocolate flapjacks and mini cupcakes.

“I really enjoyed working with my friends to sell as many cakes as we could. It was such a positive environment as well, with people buying, selling and eating. The school was buzzing.”

The coffee morning is an annual event to support the charity.

A statement from the school’s leadership team said: “We are proud to announce that as a school we raised a total of £436 for Macmillan with 12AD running out clear winners.

"Thank you to all who contributed towards this total whether by buying cakes, running stalls or baking.”