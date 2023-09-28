Sunderland children don their denim to support Jeans for Genes charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Students at Southmoor Academy have been donning their denim to raise hundreds of pounds for the charity Jeans for Genes.

The annual event saw pupils and staff pay a donation to replace their uniform trousers and skirts with jeans.

Jeans for Genes “raises awareness of the daily challenges faced by people living with a genetic condition” and raises money to fund projects that make a “tangible difference to the lives of those affected”.

Last week pupils raised an impressive £610, double the amount raised last year.

Assistant headteacher and event organiser Simon Wareham said: “This is an annual event which takes place at the school every September.

“Students across the school were given the opportunity to wear jeans for the day as part of their school uniform in exchange for a voluntary monetary donation.

“In the run-up to the actual day, students were given information during their tutor time about the campaign and why it was important to support it. The event also complements the school curriculum as students learn about inheritance and genetics as part of their biology lessons at all ages.

“We were absolutely delighted with the generosity of our whole school community.”

Examples of projects funded by Jeans for Genes include paying the salaries of specialist nurses who support children with genetic conditions, providing specialist equipment to support children with genetic conditions living at home, and the creation of Oily Cart, a theatre company which visits special schools with a production involving tactile and sensory experiences.