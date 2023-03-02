Staff at the Houghton school read a selection of stories on the Burnside Facebook page, their faces disguised behind an animated mask of a range of creatures including an owl, dinosaur, dog and Koala bear.

As with the popular ITV series, the children have been posting their guesses on Facebook with the identity of the readers set to be revealed during assembly on Friday, March 3.

Year 6 teacher and reading lead Amy Whiffin, who was dressed as Mary Poppins, said: “The children love the Masked Singer, so we decided we would do the Masked Reader.

"As well as being hidden by their mask, the member of staff’s voice is also dubbed and there are various clues for the children to try and guess which teacher it is. It has created a real buzz of excitement.”

Year 3 pupil, Mary Forbister, eight, who was dressed as the Mad Hatter, said: “The Masked Reader has been lots of fun and I can’t wait to find out which teacher was reading each story.

"I’ve come dressed as the Mad Hatter as he’s crazy, which is a bit like me.”

As part of World Book Day, pupils dressed as an array of fictional characters and as well as reading some of their favourite stories, spent the day designing their own book covers and creating life-size cut-outs of characters from the world of children’s literature including Gangster Granny and Super Potato which are set to be displayed at the school’s new library when it finishes construction in June.

Fatfield Academy Inspires deputy headteacher Nicky Dowdle celebrates World Book Day with pupils at the school.

Year 2 pupil Addison Brown, six, who was dressed as The Cat in the Hat, said: “I’ve really enjoyed World Book Day as I like dressing up and seeing all the different costumes.”

When asked about her choice of Mary Poppins, Ms Whiffin quipped: “Because our children are positively perfect in every way.”

Fatfield Academy Inspires in Washington saw children arrive in costumes including Matilda, from the Roald Dahl classic, Wednesday from the Addams Family, Annie, and even the Minions.

Burnside Academy twins Ollie and Mason Candlish, both seven, as Thing 1 and Thing 2.

Calub Lynch, seven, who was dressed as a pirate from Pirates in Pyjamas, said: “This is one of my favourite books as it’s really funny. I like World Book Day as it makes school more exciting and fun.”

Izzy Richardson, nine, who was dressed as Petula Perpetual Motion from the World’s Worst Children by David Walliams, added: “She makes so much mess and is my type of character. I enjoy reading a lot, particularly David Walliams books.”

Esther Grimes, eight, arrived at school dressed as Hermione Granger from the Harry Potter series.

She said: “Harry Potter books are one of my favourites. There’s always a bit of a mystery and I can’t wait to get to the next chapter to find out what has happened. It’s important to be a good reader as it allows you to find out about things and helps with all your subjects.”

Burnside Academy Masked Reader competition.

The pupils also spent time creating a shoe box scene – a snapshot from their favourite story.

Deputy Headteacher Nicky Dowdle, who was dressed as Alice from Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, said: “World Book Day helps inspire a love of stories and to engage children in reading. If you can’t read then you’re limited in everything you do.

"There are so many different genres of books and a story which will appeal to every child.”

It’s a sentiment shared by English Lead at Ryhope Infant Academy, Amy Scott, who said: “World Book Day is not just a day for dressing up. It’s very important for children to develop a love of reading and the day helps to actively engage children in reading for pleasure."

Children at the school helped bring their fictional fun to life, dressed as a colourful array of literary characters as well making book marks and taking stories home to read with their families.

Ethan Tunstall, six, who was dressed as Willy Wonka from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, said: “I like all Roald Dahl books as they’re lots of fun. I enjoy reading books as it helps me to learn new words and to write my own stories.”

Hasting Hill Academy pupils Brandon Craggs, 7, Michael Holmes, 6 and Isla Martin, 6, with their potato designs.

Children go potty for potatoes on World Book Day

Children at Hasting Hill Academy used potatoes to bring some of their favourite storybook characters to life, including Fantastic Mr Fox, Shrek and Super Tato.

Deputy Headteacher Nicola Jackman said: “We decided to try something different this year as we didn’t want the cost of buying a costume to be prohibitive to some parents.

"The children have really enjoyed it and it’s certainly something we are going to look to do again next year.”

Maisie Holmes, 10, who made a Mr Happy potato, said: “I’ve had lots of fun today and it’s a good idea to do something different.”

Leyton Purcell, 10, who created the aptly named Joe Spud from Billionaire Boy, added: “This is one of my favourite books and I had fun creating my character. Reading is important as you need to be able to understand different words.”

School enjoys special visit from author

Thornhill Academy pupils enjoyed a visit from local author Annie Flanagan, who has penned a range of books including ‘Monument’ a story about a boy who overcomes his fears, set to the backdrop of Penshaw Monument.

Annie said: “I’m the first author to have featured Penshaw Monument in a novel and when the children of Sunderland see the front cover, they immediately relate to the book and know where it’s set.

“Children are able to see themselves in the characters and that’s what makes the book relatable.”

Year 7 pupil Ridwan added: “Reading makes me feel calm and allows me to let out my imagination. It’s more than a bunch of words. If you read properly then you can let out your imagination.”

World Book Day at Ryhope Infant School.