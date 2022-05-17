Workshop event to be held for those interested in NHS apprenticeships

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A host of new administration and customer service apprentices are being recruited to become the best in the business and help organise the NHS for decades ahead through South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust workshop event.

The workshop aims to prepare school and college leavers to take the first steps on a career with South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust.

The apprenticeship roles will offer the chance to earn and learn, with Trust apprentices paid more than the average national minimum wage.

Education Centre at Sunderland Royal Hospital

Apprenticeships will last between a year and 18 months, with the promise of a job offer at the end of the scheme.

The team behind the programme say there is scope to develop and move between departments once trained.

Gemma Taylor, the Trust’s Workforce Development and Education Manager, said: “This workshop session is a great way for those leaving school or a college course to find out more and really get a taste for what our apprenticeships involve.

“They’ll be able to find out about who we are as an organisation as well tips on how to fill in their application and what they need to do prepare for their interview, which we know can be nerve-wracking for some.

“Apprenticeships have proved to be an excellent start for many of our staff who have created a successful and exciting career thanks to those early days as a trainee.

“In fact, many of our managers and leaders joined us as NHS apprentices, proving learning on the job can be a solid building block for a career which ultimately makes a real difference not only our patients, but our colleagues, who are the powerhouse behind the care we offer.”

Anyone interested in becoming an apprentice will need their Maths and an English GCSE with grades 4 to 9 or equivalent, or predicted grades at those levels.

The workshop will be held Saturday, 21 May in the Education Centre at Sunderland Royal Hospital from 10am to 3pm.