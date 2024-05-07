Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Headteacher at Rickleton Primary School, Jan Price, said she’s “very proud” after the school was judged to be on the verge of being outstanding following its latest Ofsted inspection.

As a ‘good’ school, Rickleton underwent a Section 8 inspection to determine if standards have been maintained and, if necessary, to trigger a subsequent Section 5 inspection if inspectors believed the school to be either outstanding or no longer at the required standards to be deemed good.

Staff and children at Rickleton Primary School give a thumbs up to their latest Ofsted report.

Whilst currently still officially a good school, the inspection team said: “The evidence gathered suggests the inspection grade might be outstanding if a Section 5 inspection were carried out now.”

Headteacher Mrs Price added: “The inspector was clear that what he saw on the day was outstanding, which is why Ofsted will be returning in the next 12 to 24 months to carry out a full Section 8 inspection.”

Inspectors described how pupils, parents and staff alike are “rightly, proud to be part of this wonderful school community” and commended the children on their excellent behaviour and “commitment to their education”.

The report also highlighted how high expectations are “at the heart of Rickleton Primary School” and how pupils live up to them.

Lead inspector Mark Dent said: “The school aims for pupils to aspire to be anything they desire to be and has designed its curriculum around ‘aspirational concepts’.

“These concepts introduce pupils to a range of interesting careers across all subjects. The knowledge and skills pupils gain from their journey through the school curriculum allow them to achieve very well and be ready for their next stage of education and beyond.”

Mr Dent also praised the school for its development of children’s literacy, describing how staff are “experts in the teaching of reading” and how children learn to “read swiftly and accurately from as soon as they start school”.

After being informed of the report, Mrs Price said: “I feel very proud of the report which is a very accurate reflection of day-to-day life at Rickleton.

“I’m pleased inspectors recognised we have high aspirations for all pupils and the voice of the children really came through in the report.

“One of the children’s comments was ‘there’s a place for everyone at Rickleton’ and it was very pleasing to see the pride they have in their school.

“We very much have a family feel at the school and I genuinely feel honoured to work with the staff here.”

Headteacher Jan Price and deputy headteacher Alan Baker.

Deputy headteacher Alan Baker added: “Staff were delighted but not surprised at the judgement. They are so dedicated and hard working and the day after Ofsted left nothing changed.

“This is how we work everyday and I’m pleased this was recognised.”

Inspectors were fulsome in their praise of the holistic development of pupils and the provision for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

They said: “The school expertly develops pupils’ character to mould them into the leaders of the future.

“Staff teach pupils important life skills to serve them beyond their time at Rickleton.

“The school is resolute that all pupils, including pupils with SEND, receive the same opportunities and high expectations as their peers.

“The approach to the wider offer for pupils with SEND is inspirational.”

The report also highlights the “vast” extracurricular provision at the school, something also recognised by pupils.

Year 6 pupil Alex Trainor, 11, said: “I feel very proud to come to a school which is so close to becoming outstanding.

“The best thing about coming to this school is all the sports teams and after-school clubs. I go to the football and cross country clubs.”