Whitburn singer Nadine Shah honoured by University of Sunderland
A Mercury Prize-nominated singer-song writer from Whitburn has received another honour.
Nadine Shah has been presented with an her Honorary Fellowship from the University of Sunderland.
Born to an English mother from South Shields of part Norwegian ancestry and a Pakistani father, Nadine, 33, was presented with her award during a graduation ceremony at the Stadium of Light.
Nadine’s debut album, Love Your Dum And Mad, brought her national attention – as did her determination to sing and speak openly about social stigmas towards those suffering from mental health illnesses.
Her second record, Fast Food, followed in April 2015, and in August 2017 her most recent album Holiday Destination went on to be AIM album of the year and be nominated for a Mercury Prize in 2018.
Nadine said: “I'm delighted to have been here and take part in what was a special day for so many talented students. I wish them all good luck.”
It comes after Sunderlad-born singer Emile Sande was named as the new Chancellor of the university in May 2019, and The Lake Poets Martin Longstaff received an honorary fellowship.
After being appointed Chancellor, Sande said: “Education and music are both central to who I am and I believe that both have the power to change lives for the better. So I am delighted that I can combine my passions in this new role.”