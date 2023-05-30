'Welcoming' Sunderland school judged as good by Ofsted inspectors

Ofsted inspectors said children “enjoy” going to Redby Academy after judging the school to be good in all areas following its latest inspection.

The school, which is located on Fulwell Road, was described by inspectors as “inclusive” and a place “where everyone is welcome”.

Inspectors also highlighted how the school’s motto, ‘let your light shine’, illustrates school leaders’ aspirations for pupils.

Lead inspector Emily Stevens was particularly fulsome in her praise of the school’s curriculum provision in maths and sport - an area in which pupils are “especially proud” of their achievements.

She said: “The structure of the physical education curriculum ensures that pupils develop strong skills so that they can play competitive sport more effectively.

“The mathematics curriculum is effectively organised. Pupils revisit learning daily and have opportunities to problem solve and reason regularly.

“Children in the Early Years make a prompt start to number work. Leaders have ensured that children in the Early Years have a strong understanding of number in readiness as they move to Year 1.”

Inspectors also commended the school’s provision for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

The report stated: “Pupils with SEND are well cared for and supported and many parents of pupils with SEND agree.

“Leaders are knowledgeable and ensure that plans to support learning are effective. Pupils with SEND enjoy being involved in wider school life. They are very proud of the recent sporting medals they have achieved at an out-of-school competition.”

The inspectors praised the “good behaviour” of pupils who they described as kind, courteous and respectful of each other's views.

The school also looks to deliver a wider curriculum which enables pupils to excel wherever their interests and strengths are.

Inspectors said: “Wider opportunities, such as the football academy, help pupils pursue talents. Leaders plan carefully how to make use of the school’s locality to bring the curriculum to life. The use of the local coastline and city museums are examples of this.”

