Staff at Marlborough Primary School have been told they need to improve their education provision following the school’s latest Ofsted inspection.

The school, which is located in Sulgrave in Washington, was judged as requiring improvement for the quality of education and leadership and management, and as such was also given the same overall judgement by Ofsted inspectors.

The school was judged as good at its previous inspection but inspectors were concerned by a lack of progress in the key areas of literacy (reading) and mathematics.

The report stated: “Leaders have high expectations for pupils’ academic development, but these aspirations are not currently being realised. Too few pupils keep up with the curriculum in some subjects, such as reading and mathematics.

“In mathematics, pupils do not secure the key mathematical knowledge that they need to keep up with the curriculum. They rely too heavily on resources to complete calculations they should be able to do mentally.

“Far too many pupils in Key Stage 1 (Year 1 and 2) are not reading fluently. There is insufficient focus on developing fluency.

“Pupils do not get enough opportunities to practise reading words at pace, containing the sounds they know. Many pupils continue to segment and blend when reading words they know well.

“As such, too many pupils enter Key Stage 2 (Year 3 to 6) unable to read age-appropriate materials with understanding.”

Lead inspector Mark Dent was also critical of the school’s provision for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

He said: “The support for pupils with SEND is variable. Some pupils’ support plans detail exactly what they need to work on and how staff can support them to achieve these goals. Not all plans are as useful. Some lack clarity and do not help pupils to keep up with the curriculum effectively."

Despite the overall judgement, the report also contained many positives with Early Years provision, behaviour and attitudes and personal development all judged to be good.

Mr Dent said: “Pupils feel happy, safe, supported and their behaviour is good. There is a sense of calmness across the school. Leaders deliberately create this through their warm interactions and considered learning environment.

“The school is awash with pleasant smells, music and flowers. Pupils’ behaviours mirror this calmness.

“Children in the Early Years receive a strong and nurturing start to their schooling and enjoy an engaging environment.”

“Leaders aim to open up the world to pupils. Trips to the Lake District, theatres, museums and local industry helps to raise aspirations.”

The report also praised learning provision in computing in which “pupils fly” because “staff are implementing the planned curriculum with expertise”.

The report did highlight how the school has “experienced significant turbulence in staffing” but the “new headteacher has built a settled and cohesive team”.

