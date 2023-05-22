Sunderland school raises almost £2,000 for heart charity the Red Sky Foundation

The school has been hosting it’s annual Raising and Giving week to to raise money for the Foundation whose mission is to “improve the lives of people needing cardiac care who are born with or develop heart conditions by providing lifelong support to them and their families”.

Each day, tutor groups held fundraising stalls at break-time with activities including throwing wet sponges at teachers, bake sales, basketball hoop challenges, pick 'n' mix and raffles, and a raffle for a signed Sunderland AFC shirt.

Sixth Form students led a 'Just Dance' event at lunchtimes, with the week’s activities culminating in the Southmoor's Got Talent show.

The show featured 25 acts including singers, dancers, musicians, comedians and many more, all performing for a panel of judges including Red Sky Foundation founder Sergio Petrucci.

There was also a staff car wash and a Wear Red Day in recognition of the charity’s official colour.

Sergio said: “The work, effort and inclusion from all of the students and staff supporting Red Sky Foundation should really be celebrated. The fundraising has been incredible and will go towards helping those living with complex heart conditions."

Staff and pupils present a cheque to the Red Sky Foundation founder Sergio Petrucci (front centre).

The Foundation are the school’s chosen charity and support the training of pupils with vital skills of how to use a defibrillator and cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

The school also has six defibrillators placed throughout its site, including one available for public use during the school day.

Assistant Headteacher Simon Wareham said: "We are proud to support the life changing work of the Red Sky Foundation. Sergio and his team have supported us with basic CPR and defibrillator training for all our students and have attended many school events.

"This Raising and Giving Week was the perfect opportunity for us to say thank you and give something back to support the work of the charity."

Pupils throwing sponges at their teachers to raise money for the Red Sky Foundation.

The charity assist with the provision of grants and equipment for the Children’s Heart Unit at The Freeman Hospital in Newcastle as well as providing life-saving defibrillators for local schools and public spaces.

Pupils washing their teachers' cars to raise money.