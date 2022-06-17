Watch special tree planting ceremony at Sunderland school in honour of Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The planting ceremony saw children perform the jubilee song ‘Sing’ by Gary Barlow before the tree was planted following a short speech by headteacher Amanda Defty.

The whole school then performed a rousing rendition of the national anthem.

Mrs Defty said: “We decided to do our jubilee celebration after half-term as we wanted something to look forward to as well as to prolong the celebrations many of the children had enjoyed over the holiday.

"We decided to plant the silver birch tree as it’s linked to the colour of platinum and is dedicated to the seven decades the Queen has been on the throne and to also highlight an achievement which will probably never be repeated.”

The honour of planting the tree went to school governor and Washington Central councillor, Linda Williams.

Cllr Williams said: “It’s a wonderful opportunity for children to understand how special the Queen is and recognise her 70 years of public service. This is a part of history which we may never see again.”

Lambton Primary School headteacher Amanda Defty (left) and Chair of Governors Linda Williams are given a helping hand from pupils Harriet, Harper, Shay, Piper, Ethan, Isla and Lennon as they plant a tree in the school grounds to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Picture by FRANk REID

As part of the celebrations, staff and children enjoyed an outdoor lunch, disco and party games.

Year 4 pupil Oliver McAnaney, nine, said: “Today has been really good. It’s a big achievement by the Queen and planting the tree is a good idea as hopefully it will be here for over 70 years.”

Evianna Jones, nine, added: “70 years is a big achievement and I’ve had lots of fun today.”

Lambton Primary School Chair of Governors and Washington Central Ward councillor, Linda Williams, with pupils Pippa and Lennon who are holding the commemorative plaque for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee tree. Picture by FRANk REID

In the build-up to the celebrations, pupils have also been learning about the life of the Queen.

Oscar Gray, nine, said: “I’ve learnt that the Trooping of the Colour takes place on the Queen’s birthday and that she likes Corgi dogs.”

It was the first time the whole school, including nursery children, had been able to come together since the onset of the Covid pandemic.