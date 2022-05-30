Here’s a selection of photographs showing some right royal fun as children have taken part in street parties, musical performances, art workshops and a whole host of fun games and activities as school playing fields have been transformed into temporary play parks and fair grounds.
Many pupils chose to dress for the occasion in a striking array of Union Jack themed costumes.
1. Travel back in time to the Coronation.
Fulwell Junior School pupils Emily and Charlotte Palmer, nine, with a copy of the Sunderland Echo from the day after the 1953 Coronation.
Photo: Stu Norton
2. Dressed for the occasion
Fulwell Junior School pupil Lenny Jobling, 10, in his Union Jack outfit.
Photo: Stu Norton
3. A Queen for the day
Oxclose Primary Academy pupil Payton Corbett, 8, with the crown she made.
Photo: Stu Norton
4. Family affair.
Oxclose Primary Academy twins Bobby and Harry Grainger, both 11, celebrating the Queen's seven decades on the throne.
Photo: Stu Norton