Children across Sunderland have been enjoying a fun-filled day of Royal themed activities to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Check out these photographs of Sunderland schools enjoying a fun-filled day celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

With schools having broken up for the half-term holiday and the Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday weekend, dozens of schools across Sunderland used Friday, May 27, to celebrate the Queen’s seven decades on the throne.

By Neil Fatkin
Monday, 30th May 2022, 4:55 am

Here’s a selection of photographs showing some right royal fun as children have taken part in street parties, musical performances, art workshops and a whole host of fun games and activities as school playing fields have been transformed into temporary play parks and fair grounds.

Many pupils chose to dress for the occasion in a striking array of Union Jack themed costumes.

1. Travel back in time to the Coronation.

Fulwell Junior School pupils Emily and Charlotte Palmer, nine, with a copy of the Sunderland Echo from the day after the 1953 Coronation.

Photo: Stu Norton

2. Dressed for the occasion

Fulwell Junior School pupil Lenny Jobling, 10, in his Union Jack outfit.

Photo: Stu Norton

3. A Queen for the day

Oxclose Primary Academy pupil Payton Corbett, 8, with the crown she made.

Photo: Stu Norton

4. Family affair.

Oxclose Primary Academy twins Bobby and Harry Grainger, both 11, celebrating the Queen's seven decades on the throne.

Photo: Stu Norton

